March Primary 2022: Who is on the Democratic Ballot in Tarrant County?

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Tarrant County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12

TREY J HUNT

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 24

JAN MCDOWELL

KATHY FRAGNOLI

DERRIK T GAY

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 30

VONCIEL JONES HILL

JASMINE CROCKETT

KEISHA WILLIAMS-LANKFORD

ROY WILLIAMS JR

BARBARA MALLORY CARAWAY

ARTHUR DIXON

JESSICA MASON

ABEL MULUGHETA

JANE HOPE HAMILTON

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

CARLOS QUINTANILLA

MARC VEASEY

GOVERNOR

BETO O'ROURKE

MICHAEL COOPER

JOY DIAZ

INOCENCIO (INNO) BARRIENTEZ

RICH WAKELAND

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

MIKE COLLIER

MICHELLE BECKLEY

CARLA BRAILEY

ATTORNEY GENERAL

MIKE FIELDS

JOE JAWORSKI

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

S. "TBONE" RAYNOR

LEE MERRITT

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

JANET T. DUDDING

TIM MAHONEY

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

MICHAEL LANGE

JINNY SUH

JAY KLEBERG

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SUSAN HAYS

ED IRESON

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

LUKE WARFORD

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

ERIN A NOWELL

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

AMANDA REICHEK

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

JULIA MALDONADO

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

DANA HUFFMAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

ROBERT JOHNSON

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 11

"DC" CALDWELL I

LUIS MIGUEL SIFUENTES

JAMES WHITFIELD

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 13

AICHA DAVIS

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 9

GWENN BURUD

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 10

BEVERLY POWELL

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 12

FRANCINE LY

FERDI MONGO

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 23

ROYCE WEST

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 90

RAMÓN ROMERO JR

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 92

TRACY SCOTT

DINESH SHARMA

SALMAN BHOJANI

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 93

KC CHOWDHURY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 94

DENNIS SHERRARD

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 95

NICOLE COLLIER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 97

LAURIN MCLAURIN

CHRISTOPHER RECTOR

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 98

SHANNON ELKINS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 99

MIMI COFFEY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 101

CHRIS TURNER

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 2ND COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

DELONIA A. WATSON

DISTRICT JUDGES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 141ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STEFANIE KLEIN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 323RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

FRANK ADLER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 324TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CRYSTAL GAYDEN

TARRANT COUNTY CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE #4 TARRANT COUNTY

SAM WILLIAMS

TARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

ALBERT JOHN ROBERTS

LAWRENCE "LARRY" MEYERS

TIFFANY D. BURKS

TARRANT COUNTY JUDGE

MARVIN SUTTON

DEBORAH W. PEOPLES

TARRANT COUNTY COURT

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 5

LESA PAMPLIN

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 6

EBONY M. TURNER

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 7

MARQ CLAYTON

PROBATE COURT NO. 2

ALISHA DARDEN

TARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

SYED HASSAN

TARRANT COUNTY CLERK

LINSEY FAGAN

TARRANT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

RUBY FAYE WOOLRIDGE

ALISA SIMMONS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

CEDRIC C. KANYINDA

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

JECA WILLIAMS

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

RODNEY LEE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 5

SERGIO L. DELEON

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 7

KENNETH D. SANDERS

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 8

LISA R. WOODARD

STEPHANIE WILSON

TARRANT COUNTY CONSTABLE

NO CANDIDATES