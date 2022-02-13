PRIMARY ELECTION

Early Voting Gets Underway Monday for the March 1 Primary in Texas

Early voting will run through February 25

By David Goins

Voters will head to the polls soon for the March 1 Texas primary election. Early voting starts on Feb. 14 and will run for two weeks until Feb. 25.
NBC 5 News

When precincts open Monday morning across North Texas, it marks the first opportunity for voters to sort out which party candidates will make it to November.

In Dallas County, it will mark the first time Republicans and Democrats will vote in the same location, in a joint primary.

Dallas County GOP Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says it should make it easier for in-person voting.

“It’s going to look a lot like a general election,” Stoddard Hajdu said. “We think it’s going to streamline things and make it faster to vote.”

Kristy Noble says Dallas County Democrats are working to take a crowded race in the 30th congressional district with nine candidates and use that momentum to increase turnout for the party not only for the March 1 primary but the general election in November.

“Dallas County could be a leader in making a statewide office flip,” Noble said.

U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson announced her retirement and the safely Democratic congressional seat could come down a runoff on May 24.

For Republicans, a lot of eyes locally will be on Tarrant County and the county judge race between former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price and Tim O’Hare endorsed by former President Donald Trump

Matthew Wilson, an SMU political science professor, says the race will provide a glimpse into what voting block within the GOP is more motivated.

“That’s kind of a local manifestation of that battle within the Republican Party between the more traditional Republican and the more sort of insurgent populist Republican,” Wilson said.

Early voting this week across North Texas will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Those hours will expand on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations and times for the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin.

