March Primary 2022: Who is on the Republican Ballot in Collin County?

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Collin County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3

KEITH SELF

JEREMY D. IVANOVSKIS

VAN TAYLOR

RICKEY WILLIAMS

SUZANNE HARP

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

DAN THOMAS

PAT FALLON

JOHN E. HARPER

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32

ANTONIO SWAD

DARRELL DAY

BRAD NAMDAR

JUSTIN WEBB

NATHAN DAVIS

EE OKPA

GOVERNOR

CHAD PRATHER

RICK PERRY

KANDY KAYE HORN

PAUL BELEW

DANNY HARRISON

ALLEN B. WEST

GREG ABBOTT

DON HUFFINES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

TRAYCE BRADFORD

DANIEL MILLER

ZACH VANCE

TODD M. BULLIS

DAN PATRICK

AARON SORRELLS

ATTORNEY GENERAL

EVA GUZMAN

LOUIE GOHMERT

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

GLENN HEGAR

MARK V. GOLOBY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

BEN ARMENTA

WESTON MARTINEZ

TIM WESTLEY

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

VICTOR AVILA

JON SPIERS

RUFUS LOPEZ

DON W. MINTON

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SID MILLER

CAREY A. COUNSIL

JAMES WHITE

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

TOM SLOCUM JR

DAWAYNE TIPTON

MARVIN "SARGE" SUMMERS

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

DEBRA LEHRMANN

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

REBECA HUDDLE

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

DAVID J. SCHENCK

EVAN YOUNG

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 2

MARY LOU KEEL

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

SCOTT WALKER

CLINT MORGAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

JESSE F. MCCLURE, III

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 12

PAM LITTLE

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 2

BOB HALL

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 8

MATT ROSTAMI

ANGELA PAXTON

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 30

DREW SPRINGER

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

DENNIS LONDON

SCOTT R. LAMARCA

JUSTIN HOLLAND

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 61

FREDERICK FRAZIER

JAMES HERBLIN

PAUL CHABOT

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 66

MATT SHAHEEN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 67

JEFF LEACH

JULIA SCHMOKER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 70

HAYDEN PADGETT

DANIEL CHANDLER

LADALE A. BUGGS

JAMEE JOLLY

ERIC J. BOWLIN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 89

CANDY NOBLE

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 4

EMILY A. MISKEL

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7

KRISTINA WILLIAMS

DISTRICT JUDGES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 219TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JENNIFER EDGEWORTH

DISTRICT JUDGE, 296TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHN R. ROACH JR

DISTRICT JUDGE, 366TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TOM NOWAK

DISTRICT JUDGE, 417TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CYNDI MCCRANN WHELESS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 429TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JILL WILLIS

COLLIN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

GREG WILLIS

COLLIN COUNTY JUDGE

CHRIS HILL

LEE FINLEY

COLLIN COUNTY COURT

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1

CORINNE MASON

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2

BARNETT WALKER

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3

LANCE S. BAXTER

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 4

DAVID RIPPEL

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 5

JOEL K PETRAZIO

RANDY JOHNSON

DAVID M. KLECKNER

JIMMY ANGELINO

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 6

JAY BENDER

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 7

DAVID WADDILL

PROBATE COURT

WELDON STONE COPELAND

COLLIN COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

MIKE GOULD

LAURA TRUJILLO-JENKS

LYNNE FINLEY

DEBBIE LYTLE

COLLIN COUNTY CLERK

STACEY KEMP

COLLIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

CHERYL WILLIAMS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

DUNCAN WEBB

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

C. D. MAYFIELD

PAUL RALEEH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

ELLEN SKINNER

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3

MIKE MISSILDINE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

VINCENT VENEGONI

COLLIN COUNTY CONSTABLE

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1 - UNEXPIRED TERM

CRIS TREVINO

MATT CARPENTER

COBY OWEN

RICK BURNS