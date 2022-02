March Primary 2022: Who is on the Democratic Ballot in Dallas County?

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Dallas County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5

TARTISHA HILL

KATHLEEN CORDELIA BAILEY

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 24

KATHY FRAGNOLI

DERRIK T GAY

JAN MCDOWELL

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 30

ARTHUR DIXON

JESSICA MASON

VONCIEL JONES HILL

JASMINE CROCKETT

BARBARA MALLORY CARAWAY

KEISHA WILLIAMS-LANKFORD

ROY WILLIAMS JR

ABEL MULUGHETA

JANE HOPE HAMILTON

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32

COLIN ALLRED

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

CARLOS QUINTANILLA

MARC VEASEY

GOVERNOR

INOCENCIO (INNO) BARRIENTEZ

JOY DIAZ

BETO O'ROURKE

RICH WAKELAND

MICHAEL COOPER

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

CARLA BRAILEY

MICHELLE BECKLEY

MIKE COLLIER

ATTORNEY GENERAL

S. "TBONE" RAYNOR

JOE JAWORSKI

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

LEE MERRITT

MIKE FIELDS

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

TIM MAHONEY

JANET T. DUDDING

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

MICHAEL LANGE

JINNY SUH

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

JAY KLEBERG

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SUSAN HAYS

ED IRESON

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

LUKE WARFORD

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

ERIN A NOWELL

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

AMANDA REICHEK

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

JULIA MALDONADO

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

DANA HUFFMAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

ROBERT JOHNSON

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 11

"DC" CALDWELL I

LUIS MIGUEL SIFUENTES

JAMES WHITFIELD

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 12

ROBERTO VELASCO

ALEX CORNWALLIS

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 13

AICHA DAVIS

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 14

TRACY FISHER

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 2

PRINCE S. GIADOLOR

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 12

FRANCINE LY

FERDI MONGO

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 16

NATHAN JOHNSON

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 23

ROYCE WEST

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 100

DANIEL DAVIS CLAYTON

SANDRA CRENSHAW

MARQUIS HAWKINS

VENTON C JONES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 102

ANA-MARIA RAMOS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 103

RAFAEL M. ANCHIA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 104

JESSICA GONZALEZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 105

TERRY MEZA

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 107

VICTORIA NEAVE CRIADO

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 108

FREDA HEALD

ELIZABETH GINSBERG

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 109

CARL O. SHERMAN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 110

TONI ROSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 111

YVONNE DAVIS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 112

ELVA CURL

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 113

UDUAK NKANGA

RHETTA ANDREWS BOWERS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 114

CHRIS LEAL

ALEXANDRA GUIO

JOHN BRYANT

CHARLIE GEARING

KENDALL SCUDDER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 115

JULIE JOHNSON

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 4

MARICELA MOORE

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7

NANCY KENNEDY

DISTRICT JUDGES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 44TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

VERETTA FRAZIER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 68TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MARTIN HOFFMAN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 101ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STACI WILLIAMS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 116TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TONYA PARKER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 134TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DALE TILLERY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 160TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

AIESHA REDMOND

DISTRICT JUDGE, 191ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

GENA SLAUGHTER

DISTRICT JUDGE, 192ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MARIA ACEVES

TRACIE M. SHELBY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 193RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BRIDGETT WHITMORE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 194TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ERNEST WHITE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 195TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

HECTOR GARZA

DISTRICT JUDGE, 203RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RAQUEL "ROCKY" JONES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 204TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TAMMY KEMP

BREE WEST

DISTRICT JUDGE, 254TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

KIM BROWN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 255TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

VONDA BAILEY

KIM COOKS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 256TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SANDRE STREETE

DAVID LOPEZ

DISTRICT JUDGE, 265TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JENNIFER BENNETT

DISTRICT JUDGE, 282ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TERESA JAN HAWTHORNE

AMBER GIVENS

ANDY CHATHAM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 283RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

LELA LAWRENCE MAYS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 291ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STEPHANIE N. MITCHELL HUFF

DISTRICT JUDGE, 292ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BRANDON BIRMINGHAM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 298TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

EMILY TOBOLOWSKY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 302ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SANDRA JACKSON

DISTRICT JUDGE, 303RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

LADEITRA ADKINS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 304TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ANDREA MARTIN LANE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 305TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CHERYL LEE SHANNON

DISTRICT JUDGE, 330TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ANDREA PLUMLEE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 363RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TRACY HOLMES

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGES

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE DALLAS COUNTY NUMBER 1

TINA CLINTON

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE, DALLAS COUNTY NUMBER 5

CARTER THOMPSON

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE, DALLAS COUNTY NUMBER 6

NANCY MULDER

ALISON ALLEN

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE, DALLAS COUNTY NUMBER 7

CHIKA ANYIAM

DALLAS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

JOHN CREUZOT

ELIZABETH DAVIS FRIZELL

COUNTY JUDGE

BILLY CLARK

CLAY JENKINS

DALLAS COUNTY COURT

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1

LEDOUGLAS JOHNSON

D'METRIA BENSON

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2

MELISSA J BELLAN

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3

SALLY MONTGOMERY

MISTI MOSTELLER

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 4

DIANNE KATHRYN JONES

PAULA M ROSALES

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 5

JUAN RENTERIA

NICOLE TAYLOR

DALLAS COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 1

DAN PATTERSON

MARILYNN MAYSE

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 10

ELISSA WEV

ETTA J. MULLIN

MONIQUE J. BRACEY HUFF

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 11

SHEQUITTA D. KELLY

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 2

JULIA HAYES

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 3

AUDREY FAYE MOOREHEAD

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 4

ANGEL MATA

DOMINIQUE TORRES WILLIAMS

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 5

LISA GREEN

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 6

ANGELA M. KING

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 7

REMEKO TRANISHA EDWARDS

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 8

CARMEN WHITE

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT AT LAW NO. 9

PEGGY HOFFMAN

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT OF APPEALS NO. 1

KRISTIN WADE

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT OF APPEALS NO. 2

PAMELA LUTHER

DALLAS COUNTY PROBATE COURT

PROBATE COURT NO. 1

JULIA MALVEAUX

PROBATE COURT NO. 2

LANASHA HOUZE

INGRID MICHELLE WARREN

PROBATE COURT NO. 3

MARGARET JONES-JOHNSON

DALLAS COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

AMYE THOMPSON HOLLINS

FELICIA PITRE

DALLAS COUNTY CLERK

MARCUS TURNER JR

ANN CRUZ

JOHN F. WARREN

DALLAS COUNTY TREASURER

PAULINE MEDRANO

DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

ANDREW SOMMERMAN

MICHELLE OCKER

PHILIP KINGSTON

TOM ERVIN

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

ELBA GARCIA

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1, PLACE 1

THOMAS G. JONES

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1, PLACE 2

VALENCIA NASH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1

ATALIA GARCIA WILLIAMS

CHRISTINA SOWELLS

MARGARET O'BRIEN

HENRY BROWN

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 2

KATINA WHITFIELD

DENISE BRENNAN

DENISE UPCHURCH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3, PLACE 1

ADAM M. SWARTZ

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1

MIKE JONES

LASONJA FLOWERS-IVORY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4, PLACE 2

SASHA MORENO

DAREIA JACOBS

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 5, PLACE 1

ANDRE TURNER

SARA MARTINEZ

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 5, PLACE 2

JUAN JASSO

DESMOND DEZ COOKS

KALETHA DOTSON

DALLAS COUNTY CONSTABLE

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

TRACEY GULLEY

M. YOLANDA FREEMAN

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

DEANNA HAMMOND

BILL GIPSON

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

HENRY CURRY

DEMONDRE MONTGOMERY

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

EDDIE BROWN JR

ED WRIGHT

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5

SOPHIA L. GRAHAM

MICHAEL OROZCO