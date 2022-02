March Primary 2022: Who is on the Democratic Ballot in Denton County?

See Other Ballots

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Denton County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

IRO OMERE

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13

KATHLEEN BROWN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32

COLIN ALLRED

GOVERNOR

MICHAEL COOPER

BETO O'ROURKE

RICH WAKELAND

INOCENCIO (INNO) BARRIENTEZ

JOY DIAZ

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

MICHELLE BECKLEY

MIKE COLLIER

CARLA BRAILEY

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LEE MERRITT

S. "TBONE" RAYNOR

JOE JAWORSKI

MIKE FIELDS

ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

TIM MAHONEY

JANET T. DUDDING

ANGEL LUIS VEGA

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

MICHAEL LANGE

JAY KLEBERG

SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ

JINNY SUH

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SUSAN HAYS

ED IRESON

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

LUKE WARFORD

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

ERIN A NOWELL

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

AMANDA REICHEK

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

JULIA MALDONADO

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

DANA HUFFMAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

ROBERT JOHNSON

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 12

ALEX CORNWALLIS

ROBERTO VELASCO

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 14

TRACY FISHER

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 12

FERDI MONGO

FRANCINE LY

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 63

H. DENISE WOOTEN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 65

BRITTNEY VERDELL

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 2ND COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

DELONIA A. WATSON

DENTON COUNTY JUDGE

FABIAN THOMAS

DENTON COUNTY CLERK

ANGELA BREWER

DENTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

TRENT TEAGUE

DIANA WEITZEL

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

OLIVIA JEFFERS

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

STEPHANIE GARDELLA

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 6

CHRIS LOPEZ