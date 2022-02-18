Republican Primary Voters Also Asked to Weigh-In on 10 Party Propositions

Who is on Your Ballot?

See March 1 Primary Ballots, by county and party, below.

Democrat: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Republican: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant | Party Propositions

North Texas voters choosing to vote in the Republican primary on March 1 will also be asked to share their opinion on 10 propositions.

The propositions appear on the Republican ballot only and are not a policy referendum or a vote for a law, but rather a way for the party to gauge voter support for the proposition.

On the ballot, voters are simply asked to answer either Yes or No to the following 10 questions selected by the Republican Party of Texas.

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens. Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax. Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine. Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status. Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats. Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes. Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student. Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

To see the 10 propositions on the 2020 primary ballot and the responses, click here and scroll down to the 2020 propositions.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES

