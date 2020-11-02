US House: North Texas Races to Watch

More U.S. House seats in North Texas are in play for both parties Tuesday than at any point since at least 2003. Democrats have targeted several suburban districts held by Republicans, while GOP candidates look to fill a couple of vacant seats in the region.

While a handful of North Texas incumbents were re-elected in 2018 with more than 60% of the vote, there are several other races expected to be much closer than that.

For example, in Texas' 17th Congressional District, a familiar name to many Texans is on the ballot: Democrat Wendy Davis. The former state Senator is challenging the incumbent Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin), who is running for his second term.

Another familiar name in a new place can be found in the Brazos Valley, where Republican Pete Sessions is running to replace the retiring Rep. Bill Flores (R-Waco). Sessions represented Texas' 32nd district for 16 years before he lost to Colin Allred in 2018.

In this article, you'll find information and results from the races for districts 6, 12, 17, 21, 26, 30 and 33.

District 6

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Arlington) was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, taking the seat of the retiring Joe Barton, who held it for 34 years.

Despite nearly four decades as a Republican-held seat, the district is one of 10 in Texas the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting.

Wright, the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector before he ran for office, won the election by 8 points over Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez two years ago. Before serving in Tarrant County, Wright worked as Barton's chief of staff.

Barton won his last term, in 2016, by 17 points.

This year, Wright is opposed by Democrat Stephen Daniel, a lawyer, and Libertarian Melanie Black.

The 6th Congressional District covers southeast parts of Tarrant County and most of Ellis County.

District 12

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth) has represented Texas 12th Congressional District since 1997. Her toughest challenge in recent years came not from a Democrat on the left, but in the 2020 primary from the right.

Former Colleyville City Council member Chris Putnam mounted a well-funded campaign against Granger in the March primary, but the incumbent still prevailed by 16 points.

Granger is the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, but suffered a setback in February, when the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ 2020 work plan budget did not include any new funds for Fort Worth's Panther Island project -- a plan to reroute the Trinity River near downtown to form an island.

Democratic college professor Lisa Welch and Libertarian Trey Holcomb are opposing Granger, who was overwhelmingly re-elected with 64% of the vote in 2018.

The 12th Congressional District includes a large swath of west Fort Worth, Parker County and parts of Wise County, including Decatur.

Former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions, who lost his bid to represent Texas' 32nd district for a ninth term in 2018, is running again -- this time for the seat vacated by the retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores (R-Waco) in Texas' 17th district.

Flores is one of six Texas GOP congressmen retiring after this cycle.

Sessions represented the 32nd district for 16 years, until he lost to Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) two years ago.

Rick Kennedy, a software engineer, is running on the Democratic ticket and Ted Brown is running for the Libertarian Party.

Flores won the district, which includes part of McLennan and Brazos counties, by 25 points or more in each of the last two elections. Waco and Bryan-College Station both fall within the district's boundaries.

This largely suburban district that runs along the west side of Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio veered hard to the left in 2018.

Though still represented by a Republican, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin), the margin shrunk considerably from 2016 to 2018.

Roy won election by three percentage two years ago. Republican Lamar Smith, who represented the district for 32 years, was re-elected by a 21-point margin in 2016.

Opposing Roy is Democrat Wendy Davis, the former Texas gubernatorial candidate and state senator who represented parts of Tarrant County from 2008-14.

Davis rose to political stardom in 2013 when she filibustered an abortion bill for 11 hours in an attempt to run out the clock on the state Senate's special session. The bill was ultimately passed in a second special session later in the year.

She used her new platform to launch a race to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in 2014, but lost the race by about 20 points.

Thomas Wakely is running on the Green Party ticket and Arthur DiBianca as the Libertarian candidate.

District 26

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Denton) has represented Texas' 26th Congressional District since 2003 and won re-election by a 20-point margin in 2018.

Prior to being elected to public office, Burgess practiced medicine for nearly 30 years, according to his official government website, and is the most senior medical doctor in the House.

Democrat Carol H. Iannuzzi is challenging Burgess for the seat. A retired contracts negotiator with HP Enterprise Services, according to her campaign website, Iannuzzi has previously served as Democratic precinct chair in Lewisville.

The Libertarian Party's candidate is Mark Boler.

The 26th district covers most of Denton County and part of northern Tarrant County.

District 30

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 1993 and served Dallas residents as a state representative and state senator before that. She is running for her 15th term in the House of Representatives after she garnered 91% of the vote in 2018.

She is opposed by Republican Tre Pennie, a former police officer, and independent Eric Williams.

The 30th district covers much of southern Dallas County, including downtown Dallas and Dallas Love Field.

District 33

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth) was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives with 76% of the vote in 2018.

Previously a member of the Texas House of Representatives, Veasey was first elected to Congress in 2012.

He is opposed by Republican Fabian Cordova Vasquez, Libertarian Jason Reeves, Independent Carlos Quintanilla and Independent Renedria Welton.

The district stretches along Interstate 30 from West Dallas to East Fort Worth.