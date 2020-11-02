Democrat Oliver Challenges Incumbent Williams for 2nd Straight Cycle in Texas' 25th District

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R) has represented Texas' 25th Congressional District since 2012 and is being challenged for the second straight cycle by Democrat Julie Oliver.

Williams bested Oliver by 9 points in 2018 -- the closest margin of victory he's had in his four campaigns.

The district, which is one of 10 in the state targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, stretches from the southernmost portions of Tarrant County to parts of Hays County -- south of Austin. It includes the University of Texas at Austin and Fort Hood.

Williams pointed to the consistency of his platform as a reason voters should send him back to Washington for a fifth term.

"We have had a pretty simple platform since 2012. Lower taxes, less government, cut spending, defend borders, listen to your generals, understand the 10th Amendment, always stay with Israel and we have added another one. That is defend the police, not defund the police," he said.

Oliver, who is new to politics, raised almost $1 million in the third quarter this year and pointed to her 15 years working in health care finance.

"If we want to tackle (health care) with a real sense of expertise, and knowing how to lower the costs, that is what my career has been built upon," she said. "I know how to lower health care costs. I know how we can make prescription drugs more affordable and at the same time we have to rebuild our economy."

Bill Kelsey is running as a Libertarian candidate on a platform of comprehensive immigration reform and simplifying the tax code.