Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, All Races

In 18 days last month, more than 9.7 million Texans cast ballots and smashed previous records for early voting while setting the stage to set more records for total turnout through Election Day, Nov. 3. According to the Texas Secretary of State, more than 9.7 million people voted early, representing 57.3% of Texas' 16.9 million registered voters.

NBC 5 is providing results for nearly 400 races up for election in North Texas on Nov. 3, 2020.

Results for U.S. President are immediately below. To find results for other races held across the state, click into a section below. (Results will not be available until after polls close Tuesday night).

We are showing the results for the race for the White House in a number of ways. Above, an NBC News graphic shows the Electoral Votes needed by each candidate to secure the election.

In the group of links below, the race for president can be seen using election returns supplied by the Associated Press. Results are displayed by national popular vote and the Texas popular vote which is then displayed on a color-coded map. Below the first map are popular vote totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. At the bottom, you can explore how Texans have historically voted in each county in presidential elections dating back to 1992.

