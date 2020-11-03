election results

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, All Races

Polls close at 7 p.m., results will begin flowing in soon after with early voting totals expected first

decision 2020
NBC 5 News

In 18 days last month, more than 9.7 million Texans cast ballots and smashed previous records for early voting while setting the stage to set more records for total turnout through Election Day, Nov. 3. According to the Texas Secretary of State, more than 9.7 million people voted early, representing 57.3% of Texas' 16.9 million registered voters.

NBC 5 is providing results for nearly 400 races up for election in North Texas on Nov. 3, 2020.

Results for U.S. President are immediately below. To find results for other races held across the state, click into a section below. (Results will not be available until after polls close Tuesday night).

Election Results Pages:
Federal, State: U.S. President | U.S. Senate/House | Texas, State Judicial Races
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant | Other

U.S. President

We are showing the results for the race for the White House in a number of ways. Above, an NBC News graphic shows the Electoral Votes needed by each candidate to secure the election.

In the group of links below, the race for president can be seen using election returns supplied by the Associated Press. Results are displayed by national popular vote and the Texas popular vote which is then displayed on a color-coded map. Below the first map are popular vote totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. At the bottom, you can explore how Texans have historically voted in each county in presidential elections dating back to 1992.

  • President – National Popular Vote

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

  • President – Texas

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

Live Election Results

Source: AP

  • President – Collin County

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

  • President – Dallas County

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

  • President – Denton County

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

  • President – Tarrant County

    % reporting

    • Donald Trump

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Biden

      0%

      0

    • Jo Jorgensen

      0%

      0

    • Howie Hawkins

      0%

      0

Decision 2020

election results 17 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, U.S. Senate, House Races (Texas)

election results 18 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Texas State and Judicial Races

Decision 2020 18 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Collin County

Decision 2020 18 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Dallas County

Decision 2020 19 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Denton County

Decision 2020 19 mins ago

Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Tarrant County

County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: AndersonBosqueComancheCollinCookeDallasDeltaDentonEllisErathFanninFreestoneHamiltonHendersonHillHoodHopkinsHuntJackJohnsonKaufmanLamarNavarroPalo PintoParkerRainsRed RiverRockwallSomervellTarrantVan ZandtWise.

This article tagged under:

election resultsDecision 2020Texas newselection day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us