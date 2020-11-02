Democrat Allred Seeks to Hold Longtime GOP Seat Against Republican Nominee Collins

The race for Texas' 32nd Congressional District turned into an expensive one as Republicans look to regain a longtime seat that U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) flipped in 2018.

Allred defeated Republican Rep. Pete Sessions, who held the seat for 16 years, two years ago. In 2020, Republicans are running Genevieve Collins, a former executive at an education technology firm, against the freshman congressman.

Allred played parts of five seasons in the NFL before he earned his law degree and became an attorney. His campaign has focused on health care, a new VA hospital in Garland, the country's new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, and the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We already were the highest uninsured state in the country, and now it’s gotten worse," Allred said on NBC 5's Lone Star Politics on Oct. 18. "We need to expand Medicaid, expand the ACA, and lower costs across the board."

Once considered solidly red, the district that stretches across Dallas County, is now considered a swing district. Freshman Democrat Congressman Colin Allred is going after a second term while Republican businesswoman Genevieve Collins is running for public office for the first time. The candidates go head-to-head on everything from healthcare to taxes, COVID-19 response and — in their opinion — the most pressing issue facing constituents.

Collins was a senior vice president of corporate strategy at Istation before announcing her run for Congress. Her grandmother, Calvert Collins, was the first woman elected to the Dallas City Council in 1957 and her great uncle James Collins represented Texas' 3rd Congressional District from 1968-83.

Collins' campaign has highlighted her business background and focused on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and bringing back the economy. She said the GOP needed to come up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

"I am disappointed by my legislators in Congress," Collins said on Lone Star Politics Oct. 18. "For over 10 years not coming up with a plan, but that the reality is that the Affordable Care Act caused to have insurance be too few competitors."

Each candidate grew up in the district and are young by congressional standards -- both are in their 30s.

The district covers northeastern parts of Dallas County and a small section of southern Collin County.

Allred won the district by 6 1/2 points in 2018. In that same year Democrat Beto O'Rourke carried it by 10 points over U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R), though Cruz won the statewide election.

In 2016, Hilary Clinton won the district over Donald Trump by less than 2 points.

However, the same year Clinton carried it, Democrats did not run a candidate in the congressional race, and Sessions garnered 71% of the vote. In 2014, when Democrats did oppose Sessions, he won by 26 points.

Mitt Romney won the district by 15 points over Barack Obama eight years ago, John McCain won carried it by 12 points in 2008 and George W. Bush won it by 24 over John Kerry in 2004.