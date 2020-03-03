Incumbent Grangers Faces Challenge From the Right in Republican Primary

Twelve-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth) faces a primary challenge from a former Colleyville City Council member who enjoys extra support from political action committees with deep-pocketed, out-of-town contributors.

Political action committees have run television ads in North Texas to promote Chris Putnam, the former council member, and challenge Granger's conservative credentials.

President Donald Trump gave an endorsement in hopes of rescuing Granger, one of the GOP's few women in Congress.

Granger's campaign has questioned Putnam's residence. Property records show he owns a large home in Colleyville, which is outside the district, but he said he lives in Fort Worth, near Texas Christian University, where he graduated and currently has two children attending college.

Two candidates are competing in the Democratic primary to face the Republican winner in what has traditionally been a Republican district.

The Democrats are Lockheed Martin employee Danny Anderson and college professor Lisa Welch.