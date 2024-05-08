A professional women's soccer team will soon call Fair Park's Cotton Bowl Stadium home.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved a plan to bring a women's team to Fair Park for at least the next two years.

“I am thrilled that Dallas will bring a professional women’s soccer team to our city and am so excited to take a 10-minute DART ride to the Cotton Bowl to see them play in just a few months,” said Dallas City Councilmember Chad West. “This news means so much to so many soccer fans, but especially young girls like my 8-year-old daughter who has played soccer since she was old enough to walk. For her, it means that women’s professional sports get the spotlight it deserves, and what better place than right here in Dallas."

The Dallas team, which will be unveiled in greater detail on Thursday at Klyde Warren Park, is one of eight teams taking part in the inaugural season of the USL Super League.

The league will debut with Dallas, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Lexington, Spokane, Tampa, and Washinton, D.C. teams. In 2025 and beyond, the league expects to expand with clubs in Chattanooga, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Madison, Oakland, Palm Beach, Phoenix, and Tucson.

"Built for the future of women’s soccer, the USL Super League has committed to U.S. Soccer’s Division One standards," the team said in a statement. "The League will play on the 'fall-to-summer' soccer calendar traditionally followed around the world and will sit at the top of the USL’s distinct youth-to-pro women’s pathway."

The team is the second professional women's sports team to announce play in Dallas this month. Last week, the WNBA's Dallas Wings announced they were moving from their home in Arlington to Dallas to play at the Dallas Memorial Auditorium starting in 2026. Dallas lured the Wings from Arlington with a 15-year, $19 million agreement that makes the team the feature attraction at the venue.

"I want to thank Mayor Johnson for his leadership in championing professional sports relocations to our city, and Council Member Adam Bazaldua for his efforts to activate and capitalize on Fair Park and the Cotton Bowl," West said.

The USL Super League season will kick off on Friday, Aug.16. More on the USL Super League can be found here uslsuperleague.com.