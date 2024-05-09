Dallas

Southwest Airlines' ‘heart and soul' Colleen Barrett dies at 79

The legal secretary of Southwest co-founder Herb Kelleher and airline president from 2001-2008 is credited with many of the carrier’s signature strategies

By Cheryl Hall and Alexandra Skores | The Dallas Morning News

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer

Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines, has died, the company announced Thursday.

Barrett, 79, was considered the prime force behind the Dallas-based carrier’s “LUV culture” and was instrumental in the company’s founding and the early strategies that the carrier still uses today.

“Colleen passionately guided generations to do the right thing, and often cited The Golden Rule—insisting that everyone treat each other in a way they would hope to be treated,” the company said in its noon announcement. “She widely is credited with giving Southwest Airlines its heart because of her strong belief in employees showing love for each other, as well as to our customers. That foundational tenet defines the Southwest culture more than half a century since the founding of the airline. She lived her life as an example for all to follow.

“The entire Southwest Airlines Family extends deepest sympathies to her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Melodie Barrett; her beloved grandson, Evan Daniel Barrett; and her brother, Pat Crotty, and his family,” the company said in its announcement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Colleen’s fervent mantra was to treat people the way they want to be treated—with kindness and respect—and the rest will follow, including profitability and shareholder satisfaction.”

Click here to read more on Barrett and her influence at Southwest Airlines from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

news Apr 25

Southwest cuts growth plans, warning effect of Boeing airplane delays will last into 2025

Dallas Apr 25

Southwest Airlines ending flights at Houston's Bush International, three other airports

Total Eclipse 2024 Apr 8

Southwest Airlines captures stunning solar eclipse photos at 35,000 feet on Texas flights

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasAirlines
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us