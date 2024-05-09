Southwest Airlines' ‘heart and soul' Colleen Barrett dies at 79

Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines, has died, the company announced Thursday.

Barrett, 79, was considered the prime force behind the Dallas-based carrier’s “LUV culture” and was instrumental in the company’s founding and the early strategies that the carrier still uses today.

“Colleen passionately guided generations to do the right thing, and often cited The Golden Rule—insisting that everyone treat each other in a way they would hope to be treated,” the company said in its noon announcement. “She widely is credited with giving Southwest Airlines its heart because of her strong belief in employees showing love for each other, as well as to our customers. That foundational tenet defines the Southwest culture more than half a century since the founding of the airline. She lived her life as an example for all to follow.

“The entire Southwest Airlines Family extends deepest sympathies to her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Melodie Barrett; her beloved grandson, Evan Daniel Barrett; and her brother, Pat Crotty, and his family,” the company said in its announcement.

“Colleen’s fervent mantra was to treat people the way they want to be treated—with kindness and respect—and the rest will follow, including profitability and shareholder satisfaction.”

