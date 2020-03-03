District 24: 12 Democrats, Republicans Fight for Seat Vacated by Kenny Marchant

After 16 years representing people in parts of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties, U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant (R) is stepping down, leaving his District 24 seat open and primed for a flip.

Tuesday night, 12 candidates, both Democrat and Republican, will have their first fight in the battle for the congressional seat. The field of candidates includes seven Democrats and five Republicans.

On the Republican side, Beth Van Duyne has the most name recognition. Van Duyne served two and a half years as a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Texas regional appointee in the Trump Administration after six years as Irving mayor and six years on the Irving City Council.

The former mayor is challenged for the GOP nomination by Carrollton real estate businesswoman Sunny Chaparala, Army veteran Desi Maes, David Fegan and Jeron Liverman. More on the GOP race, candidates can be read here.

The seven Democrats are Kim Olson, Jan McDowell, Crystal Fletcher, John Biggan, Sam Vega, Candace Valenzuela and Richard Fleming. Five of them sat down with NBC 5's Allie Spillyards last week to discuss healthcare, immigration and divisiveness, among other things. Portions of those interviews can be seen here.

NBC 5's Allie Spillyards and Ken Kalthoff contributed to this article.