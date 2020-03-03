Hegar Polls Ahead of Field in Race to Oppose Cornyn

Voters have 12 candidates to choose from in the race to determine who will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as the Democratic nominee.

In the latest poll by The Dallas Morning News and the Unitersity of Texas at Tyler, combat veteran MJ Hegar was named by 15% of respondents, to lead all candidates.

Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), who has served in the Senate 1993 and was named by 7% of those polled, who identified as Democrat or Independent leaning Democrat.

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell and activist Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez also both polled at 7%.

The other candidates on the ballot, Michael Cooper, Amanda K. Edwards, Victor Hugo Harris, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Adrian Ocegueda, Sema Hernandez, D.R. Hunter and Annie "Mama" Garcia, were all named by 4% or less of those polled.

Forty-six percent of respondents answered they were not sure who they would vote for. The race will go to a runoff if no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote.