Gilberto Hinojosa, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, says he's resigning as the party leader in Texas and will hand over the reigns to a younger generation.

The move comes after yet another election year where Democrats failed to win statewide office in Texas or secure one of the state's two seats in the U.S. Senate. Hinojosa's decision also follows an a apology he made Wednesday night regarding recent comments about the party's support of transgender rights.

During an interview with The Texas Newsroom, the Austin-based NPR radio station, Hinojosa was asked if the party was considering moving away from supporting protections for the rights of transgender people. Hinojosa said, "I think what the Democratic Party has to realize is that there's some things that we can support and some things that we cannot. And when we're pressed upon to take votes of these kinds that we need to be cognizant of the long term consequences of these kinds of votes."

Late Wednesday, Hinojosa apologized for those he hurt with his comments.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"I extend my sincerest apologies to those I hurt with my comments today. I recognize the pain and frustration my words have caused. In frustration over the GOP's lies to incite hate for trans communities, I failed to communicate my thoughts with care and clarity," Hinojosa said on social media posts. "I've been committed to fighting against the very rhetoric that has caused trans people across this country to grapple with the fear of simply existing because of the hate spewed by Donald Trump and TX Republicans. You deserve to feel seen, valued and safe in our state and our party. My unequivocal and unwavering support for LGBTQ+ Texans remains steadfast, and I am committed to ensuring our party never abandons you, especially when you need us most."

In announcing his resignation, Hinjosa said voters handed Democrats "devastating defeats" and sent a clear message that they want the party to focus on issues they care about the most.

"It is imperative that our Democratic leaders across the country reevaluate what is best for our party and embrace the next generation of leaders to take us through the next four years of Trump and win back seats up and down the ballot," Hinojosa said.

On Thursday, Texas-based political action committee "Mothers Against Greg Abbott" demanded Hinojosa and Vice Chair Shay Wyrick-Cathey resign, saying the party needed people who knock on doors and not just show up for photos.

Hinojosa on Friday said he'll step down in March 2025 during the meeting of the State Democratic Executive Committee and will work with them to set up a selection process to name his successor.

Wyrick-Cathey said in a statement published on Facebook on Friday morning that she has been working to elect Texas Democrats since the convention and has been doing what is expected of a vice chair. She thanked Hinojosa for his service and commitment to the party and said she wants to be among those considered for the party chair.

Hinojosa's unedited statement is below.

“On Tuesday, the Democratic Party suffered devastating defeats up and down the ballot In Texas and across the country. Voters sent a clear message to our party and our country that they want our leaders to talk to them about issues that they care about most, including the economy. Democrats delivered infrastructure funds to rebuild roads, bridges, ports, and airports. Democrats passed the most important climate investments in history. And though Democrats delivered one of the best economies our country has had, Americans just aren’t feeling it.



“In the days and weeks to come, it is imperative that our Democratic leaders across the country reevaluate what is best for our party and embrace the next generation of leaders to take us through the next four years of Trump and win back seats up and down the ballot. That is why today I’m announcing that I’ll be stepping aside in the new year at the Spring SDEC meeting in March 2025, and passing the torch to the next generation. While this was a hard decision, it is the best decision for our party, and I encourage our national leaders and party leaders at all levels to join me in lifting up the next generation in order to unite our party as we take on Donald Trump.



I hope my successor will take on the job with the energy and creativity we need to build something new, but they will not start empty-handed. Over the last twelve years, the Texas Democratic Party, in partnership with countless allies, has put Texas on the battleground map and has made significant progress toward electing Democrats at every single level. We have worked to modernize the party organization and make progress to turn our great state blue. We have expanded and upskilled our organizing, data, communications, voter protection, and digital infrastructure to better reach and support voters. This has led to significant and durable gains in our now-Democrat-led big urban counties and cities, as well as in the suburban outer rings—many of these leaders reflecting the African American, Asian, and Latino communities that had long gone underrepresented in our state. Texas is home to the second-largest collection of voting Democrats in the country. We need to continue the progress to reach the millions of eligible Texans who decided not to vote in the 2024 election, as well as millions of potential young voters as they age into the electorate every cycle.



As for what’s next for our party, I will be working with the state Democratic executive committee to set up a robust selection process for our next Texas Democratic Party Chair. Texas Democrats will have the ability to hear directly from these candidates and the state Democratic executive committee will work to make a selection this spring.



I am grateful to the hundreds of professionals who have cut their teeth at the Texas Democratic Party now leading our movement at all levels, our dedicated elected Democratic leaders, the tens of thousands of volunteers and grassroots supporters who have poured their hearts into Democratic campaigns and progressive causes, and my dear family for their support and work to turn Texas blue. While I will no longer hold the title of chair, I will proudly wear that of Texas Democrat. I pledge that I will always do everything in my power to push toward progress and toward a Blue Texas.”

According to his biography on a campaign website, Hinojosa was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley and was the first of his family to graduate from college. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University and practiced for the Migrant Legal Action Program. Throughout his career, he was a school board trustee, district judge, court of appeals judge and served on the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. Hinojosa was then elected Cameron County Judge where he spent 12 years leading county government. In 2007 he was elected Cameron County Democratic Party Chair. A year later he was elected to the Democratic National Committee and a year after that he was appointed to the executive committee where he was reappointed by four successive party chairs.