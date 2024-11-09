Melonie Ballenger, the recent subject of a CLEAR Alert, was found alive, but "severely dehydrated," near her residence Friday at about 5:15 p.m., police say.

She was located by a neighbor while they were walking their dog near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail, one mile away from Ballenger's Parkwood Drive home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not released why she did not return home or any additional details surrounding her discovery.

She was first reported missing by her husband early Monday morning. He told police she had left the home the night before without her phone or vehicle.

Wylie police conducted ground and air searches throughout the surrounding area, and encouraged neighbors to check their outside security cameras, but were unsuccessful in locating her.

"We've searched most of the wooded areas and there's a dam nearby," Sgt. Donald English with the Wylie Police Department said. "We searched the waterways near her residence, and we're just kind of following up on any place that she could be."

The family declined to comment further on the incident and asked for respect for their privacy at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.