National Money Pouring Into Texas for Congressional Races

We are now 43 days away from the 2020 election and campaign spending is ramping up in Texas.

It’s the final stretch, and national Democrats see opportunity in the Lone Star state.

“The DCCC and Democrats in Texas are on offense,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Avery Jaffe.

They are targeting 10 districts in the state, and four in North Texas. The North Texas districts are the 3rd, which is currently held by Congressman Van Taylor, the 6th district, which is held by Congressman Ron Wright, the 24th district, which is an open seat, and the 25th district, which is now held by Congressman Roger Williams.

“We are providing support in terms of grassroots organization, fundraising political support, and communications to those campaigns. But let us be clear the candidates themselves are at the center of their campaigns. We want to make sure they are in front of the voters,” added Jaffe.

The DCCC has already reserved $2.6 million for ads in the DFW media market, and $6 million dollars for Texas, according to Jaffe.

They are already up with an ad in the district 24 race. That is the open seat. Democratic candidate Candace Valenzuela, a former school board member in Carrollton Farmer's Branch ISD, and Republican Beth Van Duyne, the former Irving Mayor, are running in what will be a closely watched race.

Republicans are opening their wallets too.

“Our plan is to win Texas and house races in Texas,” said National Republican Congressional Committee National Press Secretary Michael McAdams.

McAdams tells NBC 5 the NRCC is planning to invest $6.5 million dollars in Texas, setting aside three and a half million dollars for the Dallas Fort Worth area.

“When you look at where the House of Representatives is and what Democrats are trying to do, it is absolutely vital that Republicans keep Texas red. It is obviously a very important state for the President, and it is very important to us if we want to retake the House majority. And we are confident we are going to be able to do that,” McAdams added.

Besides the campaign committees, you can expect outside groups to spend money in Texas to support the candidates.