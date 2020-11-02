Democrats Target District Held by Retiring Republican for 16 Years

After 16 years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant (R) is retiring, leaving a district that turned into a battleground in the 2018 midterm election up for grabs.

After he won Texas' 24th Congressional District by 17 points in 2016, Marchant came on top by a 3-point margin two years ago.

Vying to replace the outgoing congressman are Republican nominee Beth Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving, and Democratic nominee Candace Valenzuela, a former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board member.

The district covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

Van Duyne served two and a half years as a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Texas regional appointee in the Trump Administration after six years as Irving mayor and six years on the Irving City Council. She won the Republican nomination in March with 61% of the vote in a five-person field.

Valenzuela finished second to Air Force veteran Kim Olson, who garnered 41% of the vote, in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday. But Valenzuela bested Olson by a double-digit margin in the July primary runoff after she received high-profile endorsements from the likes of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta). Valenzuela overcame homelessness as a child and is the first in her family to graduate from college.

Health care was at the forefront of the discussion when both candidates appeared on Lone Star Politics on Sept. 27.

A North Texas educator and a former North Texas mayor are vying for the Texas Congressional District 24 seat held by retiring Coppell Republican Kenny Marchant. NBC 5 talks with Democrat Candace Valenzuela and Republican Beth Van Duyne on why they deserve your vote. Plus, a look ahead to the first presidential debate happening in Ohio.

"What we have seen through the Affordable Care Act is increases in costs, decreases in access, and quite honestly decreases in quality," Van Duyne said on the show. "I think people, given the choice. would choose to have their own plans and be able to personalize them, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all government plan."

Valenzuela advocated for a public option and pledged to protect pre-existing conditions.

"The system of care I am advocating for is a robust public option so folks can choose not to have it, but it covers 100% of costs for people making under $50,000 a year and 90% of costs for folks that make more than $50,000 a year," she said.

The race became an expensive one, drawing the attention of national groups. Both candidates received support from their parties' congressional campaign committees.