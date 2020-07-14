primary runoff

Valenzuela Leads Olson in Democratic Primary Runoff for Texas' 24th Congressional District

LEFT: Candace Valenzuela, candidate in the Texas 24 Congressional District, knocks on doors in Irving, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. RIGHT: Kim Olson, candidate in the Texas 24 Congressional District, stands in front of two and four shaped balloons as well as American and Texas flags in her campaign office in Euless, Texas on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. RIGHT: Kim Olson, candidate in the Texas 24 Congressional District, stands in front of two and four shaped balloons as well as American and Texas flags in her campaign office in Euless, Texas on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former school board member Candace Valenzuela leads Air Force veteran Kim Olson in the race to determine the Democratic candidate for Texas' 24th congressional district, a seat retiring Republican Kenny Marchant has held since 1987.

Valenzuela is a former member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board, while Olson, in addition to her military service, served on the school board in Weatherford ISD and later as human resources director for Dallas ISD.

Valenzuela, has big-name endorsements, including U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Hegar Leads West in Race to Challenge Cornyn

Election Results: North Texas 2020 Primary Runoff Races

Olson was endorsed by The Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Whoever wins the race, will run against former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne, who has the backing of President Donald Trump.

