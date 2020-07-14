Valenzuela Leads Olson in Democratic Primary Runoff for Texas' 24th Congressional District

Former school board member Candace Valenzuela leads Air Force veteran Kim Olson in the race to determine the Democratic candidate for Texas' 24th congressional district, a seat retiring Republican Kenny Marchant has held since 1987.

Valenzuela is a former member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board, while Olson, in addition to her military service, served on the school board in Weatherford ISD and later as human resources director for Dallas ISD.

Valenzuela, has big-name endorsements, including U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Olson was endorsed by The Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Whoever wins the race, will run against former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne, who has the backing of President Donald Trump.