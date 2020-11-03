Election Results: Nov. 3, 2020, Other Races

Below are a handful of other races held on Nov. 3, 2020.
Fannin/Grayson Counties
Rockwall County
Wise County
Election Results Pages:
Federal, State: U.S. President | U.S. Senate/House | Texas, State Judicial Races
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant | Other
Decision 2020
County Election Pages
For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.