Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Rafael reaches Cat 2

Hurricane Rafael has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a major hurricane by Wednesday evening.

Western Cuba is currently in the storm's direct path. As Rafael moves through the region, it is forecast to weaken from a major hurricane to a Category 2 storm as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for western Cuba, while tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Florida Keys. The storm poses significant risks, including destructive winds, life-threatening storm surges, and the potential for mudslides, particularly in Cuba's mountainous areas.

There are still uncertainties regarding the exact landfall location and intensity along the southwestern Gulf Coast and what this will mean for North Texas. The latest forecasts suggest that Rafael will weaken further into a tropical storm as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast this weekend.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.