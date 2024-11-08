severe weather

LIVE RADAR: Severe weather threat increasing across North Texas

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 risk for severe storms today

By Samantha Davies

Numerous showers and storms are expected today with the treat for heavy rainfall, flooding and severe storms. Any severe storm that develops will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The timing for severe storms will this afternoon through the evening. Approximately 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. It is important to stay weather aware today and keep checking back for updates. Here is a look at one of our forecast models:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us