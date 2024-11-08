LIVE RADAR: Severe weather threat increasing across North Texas

Numerous showers and storms are expected today with the treat for heavy rainfall, flooding and severe storms. Any severe storm that develops will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes.

The timing for severe storms will this afternoon through the evening. Approximately 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. It is important to stay weather aware today and keep checking back for updates. Here is a look at one of our forecast models: