Watch: Republican Texas Attorney General Primary Debate

Who is on Your Ballot?

See March 1 Primary Ballots, by county and party, below.

Democrat: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Republican: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant | Party Propositions

Three Republican challengers hoping to unseat incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) will take part in a debate Thursday night.

Participants include Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX 1st District). Paxton was invited to the debate but declined to participate.

The debate is hosted by Spectrum News 1 and their anchor Brett Shipp. Patrick Svitek, of the Texas Tribune, and Gromer Jeffers, of The Dallas Morning News and NBC 5's Lone Star Politics, will ask the questions.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES

Jan. 31 -- Last day to register to vote in March 1 primary

Feb. 14 -- Early voting begins for the primary.

Feb. 18 -- The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary (request received, not postmarked).

Feb. 25 -- Early voting ends for the primary.

March 1 -- Election Day. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.

March 3 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

April 25 -- Last day to register to vote in Primary runoffs.

May 13 -- The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff (request received, not postmarked).

May 16 -- Early voting begins for the primary runoff.

May 20 -- Early voting ends for the primary runoff.

May 24 -- Primary runoffs. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.

May 25 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.