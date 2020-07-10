Fort Worth

TCU Student Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child Won't Be Charged

By Scott Gordon

Tarrant County Flag
NBC 5

A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to charge a TCU student who was arrested after police said she sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

Elodie Tiare Boccara, 20, of Dallas, was no-billed by a grand jury on June 23, meaning the panel decided not to indict her for any crime, according to court records.

Boccara’s attorney, Jeff Kearney of Fort Worth, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Friday and did not comment after her arrest in February.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Texas Rangers 8 mins ago

Texas Rangers Announce Opportunity for Fans to Be Represented at Home Games in 2020

Fort Worth police said they began investigating after getting a referral from Child Protective Services in July 2019.

According to arrest records, Boccara admitted “speaking sexually” to the girl and recording her in the shower but denied she had any sexual contact with her.

Boccara is no longer enrolled at TCU, the university said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTCU
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us