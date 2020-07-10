TCU Student Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child Won't Be Charged

A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to charge a TCU student who was arrested after police said she sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

Elodie Tiare Boccara, 20, of Dallas, was no-billed by a grand jury on June 23, meaning the panel decided not to indict her for any crime, according to court records.

Boccara’s attorney, Jeff Kearney of Fort Worth, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Friday and did not comment after her arrest in February.

Fort Worth police said they began investigating after getting a referral from Child Protective Services in July 2019.

According to arrest records, Boccara admitted “speaking sexually” to the girl and recording her in the shower but denied she had any sexual contact with her.

Boccara is no longer enrolled at TCU, the university said.