severe weather

Strong storm causes damage in Delta County

7 injuries were reported in the county

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

A strong system blew through Delta County causing damage Thursday evening. Ben Franklin, Lake Creek, and Enloe were impacted.

The Office of Emergency Management reported branches down, damage to barns and other structures, as well as a few homes with broken windows.

The county also reported seven injuries. There were no fatalities.

NBC 5 spoke to a man with damage to his tin roof.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He came home to find pieces of it tossed around the front yard. He said getting home in the first place was a challenge, and the storm blew through hard and fast.

“Ping-Pong sized hail. Wind blowing, you couldn’t see the highway to drive,” said Robert Douglas.

“Then I opened the door to check on my wife to make sure she’s OK and then I told her I said, 'Well, part of the roof is in the front yard.’ And so got out and looked around to see any other damage. Nothing but some windows cracked with hail.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

NBC 5 Responds 1 hour ago

Do you have an unclaimed IRS refund? Here's how to find it before the May 17 deadline

severe weather 1 hour ago

Tennis ball-sized hail pounds Pecan Plantation

By 10:00 p.m., power outages were reported throughout the county with no estimate on a restoration time.

NBC 5 also reported damage to a solar plant in Enloe, and hail damage to several vehicles.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us