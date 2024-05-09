Strong storm causes damage in Delta County

A strong system blew through Delta County causing damage Thursday evening. Ben Franklin, Lake Creek, and Enloe were impacted.

The Office of Emergency Management reported branches down, damage to barns and other structures, as well as a few homes with broken windows.

The county also reported seven injuries. There were no fatalities.

NBC 5 spoke to a man with damage to his tin roof.

He came home to find pieces of it tossed around the front yard. He said getting home in the first place was a challenge, and the storm blew through hard and fast.

“Ping-Pong sized hail. Wind blowing, you couldn’t see the highway to drive,” said Robert Douglas.

“Then I opened the door to check on my wife to make sure she’s OK and then I told her I said, 'Well, part of the roof is in the front yard.’ And so got out and looked around to see any other damage. Nothing but some windows cracked with hail.”

By 10:00 p.m., power outages were reported throughout the county with no estimate on a restoration time.

NBC 5 also reported damage to a solar plant in Enloe, and hail damage to several vehicles.