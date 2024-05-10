Experts warn to keep an eye out for wildlife due to displacement after floods

In Central and East Texas, as floodwaters start to recede, landowners might come across wildlife in unexpected locations.

As they search for safety or higher ground, animals like armadillos, raccoons, skunks, and snakes may momentarily relocate into some people's yards and homes during floods.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) advises residents to be mindful that snakes and other animals may seek cover in debris piles and to exercise caution when cleaning up after storms.

Around the state, interactions between different wildlife species and humans have been documented regardless of the weather; however, regions affected by recent flooding may witness a rise in the number of wildlife encounters.

According to TPWD, it so happened that these storms occurred at the same time of year that young wildlife began to appear in the landscape.

While it may be very tempting to help or investigate an animal that seems to be abandoned, doing so may lessen the animal's chances of surviving.

It is crucial to understand that, even though most of these animals are rescued by kindhearted individuals, many of these interactions between humans and animals are unnecessary and may even be harmful to the affected species, according to the TPWD in a statement.

While emergency rescue operations are active, wildlife experts are urging the public to focus on helping people and reporting dangerous conditions in the community rather than reporting displaced wildlife.

Dispatch teams and hotlines are being used to coordinate emergency first responders.

Wildlife, in the meantime, are equipped by nature to take care of themselves in most situations.

Tips and precautions about encounters with wildlife can be found at Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.