Minnesota tourism agency has hilarious new slogan thanks to Anthony Edwards

The state is welcoming Charles Barkley and other visitors with open arms

By Max Molski

Anthony Edwards and the state of Minnesota are welcoming Charles Barkley and other visitors with open arms ahead of the Western Conference finals.

The young Timberwolves superstar helped lead his team past the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets with a Game 7 comeback to close out their second-round series on Sunday and punch a ticket to the next round.

In the ensuing postgame interview on TNT, Barkley said he hadn't been to Minnesota in about 20 years, which coincides with the Wolves' last trip to the conference finals. Before Barkley could continue, however, Edwards interjected with a now-iconic one-liner:

"Bring ya ass!"

Barkley will indeed head to Minnesota, and the state's tourism agency is encouraging others to do the same.

Explore Minnesota ran a promotion on Monday telling basketball fans to "bring ya a**" to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Going a step further, BringYaAss.com redirects to the Explore Minnesota homepage.

Barkley, the Dallas Mavericks and fans will bring their asses to Minnesota for Wednesday's Game 1 with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

