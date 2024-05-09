Hail ranging in size from quarters to baseballs falls on North Texas Published 51 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago Severe storms dropped hail ranging in size from quarters to golf balls to baseballs fell on North Texas Thursday. 15 photos 1/15 Nychole Fung Baseball size hail hits our ranch! Somervell County, Just outside Glen Rose, along the Brazos River. 2/15 Michael Overbay This hail fell on the 9200 block of Ravenswood in Pecan Plantation, on the border of Hood and Johnson counties, about 4:30 pm today, May 9th, 2024. 3/15 Lisa Ives Golf ball sized hail in Tolar 4/15 Lisa Ives Golf ball sized hail 5/15 Michael Chester Pea Sized to Golf ball sized 6/15 Scott Cochran Hail from Tolar supercell, 5-9-24 @ 4pm 7/15 Michael Cote Here is hail that fell at our home in Granbury TX at 4:35pm today 5/9/24 8/15 Kayla Ross Sherman Texas Hail 9/15 Dale Peacock We got these hail stones during the thunderstorm today in Acton, TX. The backyard was covered. 10/15 Gerard Eads Tennis ball or stewed tomato can size. 11/15 Grant Shields These are from my father in laws house in Pecan Plantation 12/15 Ernesto Cardona Large hail 13/15 Mandi Edwards Quarter size in Granbury 14/15 Steve L Wilson Marble hail for 10 minutes 15/15 Julie Jones It started off as pea size the it quickly changed to quarter and golfball size. This is what used to be the cover to my chicken run. It is now sitting on the ground This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comsevere weather More Photo Galleries Brag About Your Grad 2024 PHOTOS: The Wall That Heals in Frisco Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrations clash at University of California, Los Angeles