Hail ranging in size from quarters to baseballs falls on North Texas

Severe storms dropped hail ranging in size from quarters to golf balls to baseballs fell on North Texas Thursday.

Nychole Fung
Baseball size hail hits our ranch!
Somervell County, Just outside Glen Rose, along the Brazos River.
Michael Overbay
This hail fell on the 9200 block of Ravenswood in Pecan Plantation, on the border of Hood and Johnson counties, about 4:30 pm today, May 9th, 2024.
Lisa Ives
Golf ball sized hail in Tolar
Lisa Ives
Golf ball sized hail
Michael Chester
Pea Sized to Golf ball sized
Scott Cochran
Hail from Tolar supercell, 5-9-24 @ 4pm
Michael Cote
Here is hail that fell at our home in Granbury TX at 4:35pm today 5/9/24
Kayla Ross
Sherman Texas Hail
Dale Peacock
We got these hail stones during the thunderstorm today in Acton, TX.
The backyard was covered.
Gerard Eads
Tennis ball or stewed tomato can size.
Grant Shields
These are from my father in laws house in Pecan Plantation
Ernesto Cardona
Large hail
Mandi Edwards
Quarter size in Granbury
Steve L Wilson
Marble hail for 10 minutes
Julie Jones
It started off as pea size the it quickly changed to quarter and golfball size. 
This is what used to be the cover to my chicken run. It is now sitting on the ground

