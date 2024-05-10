Texas Rangers need workers for the upcoming All-Star Game

Want to work at the All-Star Game this summer?

Approximately 600 part-time workers will be hired by Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers to join the MLB All-Star Experience Team as part of the league's All-Star Week festivities in Arlington.

Those in the community who are 18 years of age or older and would like to participate in the All-Star festivities have to apply at AllStarGame.com by Wednesday, May 15.

Employees will oversee giving guests a positive All-Star Experience through a variety of jobs, according to the Texas Rangers in a statement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Open positions consist of, but are not restricted to:

ALL-STAR VILLAGE

The Capital One All-Star Village will feature several activities that allow fans to swing for the fences, showcase their pitching velocity, steal bases, take photos with MLB Trophies, and train like the pros.

All these areas require support to help fans pick the right equipment, ensure safety precautions, and assist with running overall interactive features.

GUEST SERVICES

Guest Services team members will assist fans with wayfinding, signing up for various activities, distributing promotional giveaways, directing guests to amenities like the sensory room and nursing room, and most importantly, helping fans sign up for the All-Star Experience Pass, which is a tool that provides the ultimate guest experience for fans.

PERKS

In addition to receiving payment for their time, team members will also receive a commemorative baseball, an MLB All-Star Experience Team hat, an MLB All-Star cinch bag, an MLB All-Star Game water bottle, and unrestricted access to Capital One All-Star Village.

Before learning whether they have been accepted, applicants will be required to participate in a virtual information session in June.

Before All-Star Week, employees must complete mandatory training for the All-Star Experience Team. They will work in shifts from Saturday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 16.