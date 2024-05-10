Dallas water customers frustrated over new online payment system

More and more people are coming to Dallas City Hall lately to pay water bills. For some that's an inconvenience.

“I got to come pay, to pay my bills,” Damien Calico said about paying to park downtown.

Calico had to make the change because the city changed how people pay.

“They said I couldn’t pay it online anymore,” Calico said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He's not the only one caught off guard by the city's new water payment system called DallasGo.

“We were in here last week and I did see several residents coming in complaining about issues they are having with the new system,” customer Zaida Benitez said.

The switch was made in March. But some people are just now realizing it.

Part of the confusion might be customers missed an email to activate their DallasGo profile.

Also, customers previously registered for automatic payments must re-enroll in autopay. It does not automatically roll over.

“So the conversion was a little headache,” Benitez said. “It took me a little over two hours. I know they were receiving multiple phone calls.”

In a news release, Dallas Water Utilities interim director Sarah Standifer said in part, "The new system is an effort to continuously improve the customer experience and make doing business with the city easier."

But for some, they haven't found the easy part yet.

“It was a headache since I have a lot on my plate,” Benitez said. “Having to, it wasn’t just one location it was several locations I had to switch over to. For me, it was a headache.”

For more information on DallasGo click here.