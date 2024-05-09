With slashes to his arm and about 10 staples in his head, a man is still in shock after being attacked by a woman with an axe.

Fort Worth police said they were called to a Whataburger restaurant at 1425 Eastchase Parkway after midnight and found a man who had been hit in the head with an axe.

The victim told NBC 5 he wanted to share his story but didn't want to reveal his real name. Going by the name "School," the man said he was an employee at the restaurant and that he went to a nearby convenience store and vape shop on Meadowbrook Drive before his shift.

On his break, School said he went back to the store to look for his phone. School said he was talking to another man about it when a woman, who said she was the man's girlfriend, approached him from behind with an axe.

School said the woman seemed to think he was talking about her and was angry and started to swing her axe, slashing his arm. He said they scuffled before he was able to get away and walk back to work, where someone called the police.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

“In police work, we see everything," said Tracy Knight, public information officer with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He called the incident "senseless."

"For someone to go assault someone with an axe, to me, it’s just pretty much unfathomable," Knight said.

Knight is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

“Again, this is something we shouldn’t see, but we want to find out who did this to this gentleman and at least talk to them and see what’s going on," Knight said.

He said they believe this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

School said he wants people in the area to be aware and to be careful.

He said he'd seen the couple before -- even at his Whataburger -- but had never interacted with them until the incident. He's still not sure why he was attacked but said he's grateful to be alive, and that his 15-year-old daughter still has her father.