Fort Worth Police Office injured in shooting during stop

A Fort Worth Police Officer was injured by glass debris in a shooting with a man who was suspected to be involved in a previous shooting.

"We had a coward try and take out one of my officers tonight," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

Fort Worth Police were notified of a possible suspect vehicle related to a shooting near the 4800 block of Miller Avenue that occurred on Saturday, May 18.

The officer recognized the vehicle from the description and initiated his emergency lights which prompted the driver to pull over and get out of the vehicle, Fort Worth Police said.

When the officer exited his vehicle, the driver reached for a gun and shot several rounds at the officer. The driver got in his vehicle and fled when the officer returned fire, according to an early investigation.

The officer believed he was shot, but it was later determined he had sustained injuries from flying debris. He was taken to a local hospital and released on Sunday evening, police stated in a press release Sunday.

When the driver fled, the officer followed him for a mile before the patrol vehicle became disabled because of gunfire, Chief Noakes said.

"Even though he thought he had been shot, he continued to go after this person," Chief Noakes said. "These are the kind of people in the Fort Worth Police Department that go out and serve every day and every night."

Fort Worth Police said the driver was taken into custody and had received medical treatment.

This investigation is being handled by Fort Worth Police and is ongoing.

