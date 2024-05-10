Dallas Assistant City Manager Robert Perez to become Topeka's city manager

Assistant City Manager Robert Perez, who oversees Dallas code compliance, office of homeless solutions, 311 and sanitation and animal services, will become Topeka, Kansas’ new city manager.

“The Governing Body invested considerable time and effort into their selection process, and we’re excited that Dr. Perez has been selected,” Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla said in a Friday news release. “I have full confidence in his ability to lead the City of Topeka and guide us toward our strategic goals.”

Topeka’s governing body will vote on a contract to confirm Perez’ appointment Tuesday, the news release said. His base salary is expected to be $255,000. In the past, Perez led the city’s department of public works, transportation, bond and building services, among others. Perez came to Dallas after working for the city of San Antonio for 16 years, where he led departments related to public works, budget, and community initiatives.

The city of Dallas did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Perez’ new job.

