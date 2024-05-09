Some fear more than 12,000 cattle deaths in the Panhandle wildfires could lead to rising beef prices

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service estimates the Panhandle wildfires caused $123 million in preliminary agricultural loss.

That includes more than 12,000 cattle deaths.

Some in the restaurant industry fear that could drive up beef prices.

At Harold Dean Smoked Goods in Flower Mound, owner Aaron Kramer is always thinking about meat and prices.

“It’s going to do nothing but go crazy, the price of beef, is what I was thinking,” owner Aaron Kramer said.

That's what went through his mind as he watched the panhandle fires earlier this year.

Texas A&M AgriLife economists say more than a million acres burned. More than 12,000 cattle died in the wildfires.

That many cattle dying raised concerns for some in the beef industry.

“After speaking to, at that time, other people I knew in the industry and vendors and so forth and they are all like don’t be surprised if prices don’t go two, three times more of what they are right now,” Kramer said. “Which they’re already crazily high.”

AgriLife economists though say the lost cattle should have little impact on retail beef prices.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agreed.

“We’ll have to get rid of a lot of cattle like I said that are injured from the fire or had smoke inhalation from the fire,” Miller said. “So those are all going to market now so there are actually more cattle on the market than less.”

Still, there is some concern.

“I don’t want to say I don’t believe them,” Kramer said. “I really do hope they are correct. But I know what I’m hearing from the other side of the coin. That’s not going to be the case.”

Kramer added costs going up for him will unfortunately have to be passed on to customers.

“We go eat at restaurants too and we see it too,” Kramer said. “But we’re still trying to make a profit. We are a for-profit business so there’s your issue you know.”

Kramer advised people to be aware, but not afraid if they see the cost of their favorite cuts going up.

“You hear about Avian flu and all that stuff and chicken goes through the roof,” Kramer said. “Don’t be scared but be conscious of it.”