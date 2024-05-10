Severe storms this week have kept local roofers very busy across North Texas.

In storms that rolled over Johnson and Hood County Thursday evening, the community of Pecan Plantation took a direct hit from hail stones the size of golf balls and tennis balls.

Experts are reminding homeowners that now might be a good time to get a roof inspection.

A common misconception is that if you don't see a leak in your home, there's no damage.

Trisytn Richardson, a restoration manager for Major League Roofing of Frisco, there's more than meets the eye – even with small hail.

“When a hail strikes and hits a shingle, what it does is – shingles are made up of asphalt and fiberglass underneath the granules. So when those are exposed to the sun and UV rays, it breaks down. Over time, that becomes a potential water leak,” he said. “So if you've got a thousand hail hits on your roof, you've got a thousand potential water leaks."

Crews for Major League Roofing were out working on a home in the Prosper area Thursday, getting the work done before the severe weather moved through. They were replacing a final section of roof that was totaled from another March hail storm.

Richarson said the amount of hail we see in North Texas is reason enough to get a yearly inspection on your roof.

He added that your roof should be treated like your HVAC system or plumbing – crucial components of the home that are normally checked every year.

If it’s not hail, it could be pests, wind damage, or other factors that could become a problem later on.

"It’s like with lawn care or getting your pool installed, you see that every single day. You know what to look for and when it's wrong. A roof, it’s different story,” said Richardson. “Surprisingly enough, though, the roof is the one thing that protects a homeowner's biggest investment in life, their house and their inside. So it's definitely overlooked, but it shouldn't be."

Richardson said it is standard that roof inspections are free. Homeowners shouldn’t pay anyone up front and will just pay for the services and fixes needed after it has been inspected. At the same time, be cautious of those who solicit you for free inspections or try to push on-the-spot repair.

Another thing to remember, the roofing industry is one of the few trades in Texas that does not require a license. You might need to do a little more research to find a contractor and company you can trust.

“Knowing and trusting who your contractor is so vital,” said Richardson. “And making sure they're a preferred vendor for all major insurance carriers. What that is the insurance company has trusted and vetted them so they know that they provide quality to the homeowners.”

Another plus is whether or not that contractor is licensed with the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas, or RCAT, as well as the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association, or NTRCA. An accreditation with the Better Business Bureau is another green flag, said Richardson.

“Because being in North Texas, it's such a saturated market, so you want to make sure that they're accredited, that they've got the licensing that they need, and that they have the background and experience with insurance so you know you’re getting quality,” he said. “You don’t see it, you’re not up on your roof – so you want to know that your contractor's not cutting corners.”

Richardson said it is better to schedule an inspection sooner than later, although the summertime is a good time to get it done when the wild weather quiets down.