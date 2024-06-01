Arlington

Arlington woman, 62, killed by fallen tree limb during Tuesday's severe storm

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC 5 News

Arlington Police said a 62-year-old woman was killed after a tree branch snapped and fell on her head as she tried to clean up debris from a devastating storm in late May.

The woman, identified as Lucia Gonzalez Layman, was among many residents in North Texas whose homes were affected by the severe storm that swept through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 5900 block of Flintshire Court on Tuesday, May 28, after a man called 911 and told authorities that a tree had fallen on his girlfriend's head.

When the police arrived, several family members told them that Layman and her boyfriend were attempting to trim a tree that had fallen onto their home's roof.

While they were cutting the tree, one of the still attached limbs snapped and fell directly on Layman's head, causing her to collapse. It is not known if she was killed instantly.

Layman was pronounced dead at the scene when medics showed up, and Arlington Police said there were no signs of foul play.

The police department said Layman's death appeared to be a tragic accident.

