Nonprofit in need of volunteers to help those affected by severe weather

Many North Texans are unable to make and store meals after thousands have gone without power during recent severe weather.

The nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief is stepping in to help.

The disaster relief organization founded by competition pitmasters has deployed its resources to Richardson and is providing hot meals to all those impacted by severe weather.

"To be able to step into this community, provide them some comfort with hot BBQ meals to make sure they get nourishment and get that hot meal and get some kind of comfort," said Chris Huggins with Operation BBQ.

Operation BBQ Relief served free lunch and dinner at the Network of Community Ministries in Richardson on Friday.

The organization says it will plan to serve lunch on Saturday, June 1 but needs volunteers.

