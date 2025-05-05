A North Texas police officer with terminal cancer had an experience he’ll never forget Sunday, getting the VIP treatment on the track before the NACAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Southlake PD officer Roderick Page has never stopped fighting – and Sunday he saw just how much support he has in his corner.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 20-year officer got the chance to drive a lap around the track before the Wurth 400 race on Sunday afternoon.

“This has been so amazing, the people, the atmosphere, the camaraderie, it’s just unbelievable,” said Page.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hard to believe – like the other twists and turns Page’s life has taken since 2023.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed out of the blue, with no symptoms, with Stage 4 cancer,” said Page.

During a hospital visit to get his tonsils out, officer Page learned terminal cancer had spread throughout his body.

Suddenly, the Gulf War army veteran was facing the toughest fight of his life.

“Immunotherapy literally eight hours a day, it was just a rollercoaster of misery,” said Page. “Radiation cooks you from the inside, it makes you want to die. It’s horrible. But the outcome was, I’m here.”

Here for his wife and children, who told him giving up wasn’t an option.

Page fought through chemo and two years later, he’s still standing.

“A few months ago, the doctor said listen, we’re at a point now where we’re not going to say remission, we’re going to say you’re able to start to live your life,” said Page.

And live it in the fast lane.

After hearing his story, Texas Motor Speedway invited Page to drive the track and hang out in the pit area for Sunday’s NASCAR race.

“I had a blast, it’s like sensory overload, I was like a kid in a candy store,” said Page.

Just one of the memories officer Page plans to keep making for years to come.

“No matter what, you have to be mentally and physically strong, no matter what you’re going through,” said Page. “Not to give up, not to give in.”

Page will be retiring from Southlake PD in two weeks.