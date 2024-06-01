Power outages in Dallas-Fort Worth extend into fifth day following storms

More than half a million people are still without power five days after severe storms struck North Texas.

Line crews from around the country have worked around the clock to get the lights back on for most. Still, more than 30,000 in Dallas County remained without electricity as the temperatures began to climb.

In Eastwood Hills, a city crew clearing debris was an overdue but welcome sight for neighbors whose electricity went out early Tuesday morning.

“It seemed like the power company was saying the city had to do something and the city would say the power company and nothing was actually be doing done until today, and we are just really, really happy that they got the trees off the line,” said Lauren Cervantes.

Saturday afternoon, downed trees and power poles still blocked Ripplewood Drive and Glenmont Lane, leaving neighbors asking when their power will be restored and how Oncor is prioritizing its efforts.

“I think there should be a standard protocol for residents to be informed and that’s just not happening. It’s not happening to the degree that would be helpful,” said Wade Crowder.

“There’s no estimate. It was Friday and today, and I still have no power today,” said David Granger.

Granger lives nearby in Casa View Heights where he’s staying home despite rising temperatures because of his dog.

“It’s sticky. It smells. Yeah, it’s not fun. All of my food I threw away last night,” he said.

Dallas County said there were 32,000 residents without power Saturday, a number that climbed slightly after another round of storms moved through.

On Friday, Oncor said work would continue through the weekend, with many of the hardest-hit areas requiring ‘complex and time-consuming’ repairs.