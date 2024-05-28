How to manage cleanup and insurance questions after storms

In East Dallas, people are dealing with a combination of widespread tree damage and power outages. Read on for how neighbors are cleaning up and what to know about tree damage insurance claims.

“I NEED TO HELP OUT WHERE WE CAN”

Unable to get around a large tree blocking Garland Road in East Dallas, Michael Frey decided to go through it. Frey, with his chainsaw, was working to remove the tree as more rain fell Tuesday morning.

“The cars were having to go to the other road and up onto the median to get by. I was on my way to my parents with a chainsaw, so I stopped,” Frey said.

Another driver, Ryan Branch, was on his way to Garland to check on his home. Branch saw Frey and stopped to offer help.

“He just pulled over asked if I wanted a hand,” Frey told NBC 5. “I gave him some gloves and we’re just going to toss everything on the side real quick.”

“This is still part of my city, so I need to help out where we can,” said Branch.

Both worked in the rain to cut up and then remove the large tree. Three others pulled over to assist. Together, they cleared the road.

“We know there’s crews out there doing the same thing somewhere else. They’re just too busy to get to this right now,” Frey said.

It’s one of countless trees we saw down across East Dallas. One landed on Bella Collins’ roof.

“It is a huge tree,” Collins said as she watched a crew work to haul it away, piece by piece.

Her family is safe inside. Collins said they were working to get in touch with insurance and waiting for the electricity to come back on.

“We’re waiting to see what happens with the roof once they’re done and take it from there,” said Collins.

TREE DAMAGE CLAIMS

With North Texas battered by round after round of May storms, you may file an insurance claim to cover the damage.

Before moving a tree or limbs and if it’s safe to do so, take photos and videos of damage. Make emergency repairs to prevent more damage. For example, you may need to cover a broken window to keep rain out. Save receipts for out-of-pocket costs.

NBC 5 Responds recently spoke with Texas Department of Insurance Spokesperson Ben Gonzalez about common insurance questions after severe storms topple trees. Generally, if a tree that doesn’t belong to you falls on your vehicle or home, the TDI said the person with the damage should contact their insurance provider.

“You'd call your insurance company to make a claim. Your neighbor is probably not going to be at fault for an act of nature,” Gonzalez said.

IS THE COST OF TREE REMOVAL COVERED?

If a tree falls in your yard and doesn’t hit a home or vehicle, would insurance cover cleanup costs? The TDI said if the tree hit a covered structure like a detached garage or it’s blocking access, the policy may cover removal.

“If it’s just in the yard, they usually don't pay for cleanup. The key here is: did it fall on a covered structure? Then, the cleanup would be covered as part of a claim,” Gonzalez said. “Again, this is one where I think you call your company and ask what your specific policy covers.”

For tree damage to a vehicle, Gonzalez explained the car’s owner would tap into their comprehensive coverage to pay for damage outside of a collision.

“If you just have liability insurance, you're pretty much out of luck and you'd have to cover that yourself,” said Gonzalez.

For people dealing with power outages and a fridge full of spoiled food, check with your insurance to find out if you have coverage for spoiled food. According to the TDI, some homeowners and renters policies will pay up to $500 for spoiled food if the power fails in certain circumstances – without paying a deductible.

If you have a general insurance-related question after a storm, you can try the TDI consumer helpline by phone at 800-252-3439 or on the web at tdi.texas.gov.