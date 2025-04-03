Fort Worth community prepares for potential severe weather, flooding conditions

Ahead of the risk of severe weather in the Metroplex over the next few days, first responders are urging the community to be ready for potentially dangerous driving conditions.

People living in Fort Worth say multiple areas can be significant hotspots for flash floods – and we’re talking to police about how you should prepare.

It can happen in minutes: torrents of rain flooding a Fort Worth street - stopping cars and putting drivers at risk.

On I-35W at Berry Street, Fort Worth PD officer Buddy Calzada has experienced it for himself.

“The biggest thing is it sneaks up on you, you can have a hard impact,” said Calzada of high water on the road. “The other thing is that your car can get swept away.”

With potential severe weather in the forecast for the next two days, NBC 5 is seeking out Fort Worth's known trouble spots for flash floods.

The stretch of Hulen Street that runs south of I-30 is one of those low-lying areas in Fort Worth that can flood very quickly during heavy rain.

In the past, NBC 5 has reported on storms that have turned that stretch of road into a pool that can quickly trap drivers.

Some Fort Worth drivers said they've seen what sudden storms can do to the roads.

“Just cars in a puddle, literally submerged in a puddle,” said Abena Boakyi. “And it didn't look pretty deep until you got closer and you're like, OK, it's that bad.”

Fort Worth police said drivers should avoid heading out during severe weather if possible.

If people have to travel, officers said they can use the city's online flood tracking site - and the Code Red app for weather warnings.

“And it'll tell you the exact, real-time places where we're experiencing high water,” said Calzada.

People living in Fort Worth said they planned to keep their distance from others on the road - and design their route around low-lying streets.

“Try to avoid the area; also, if I do end up in this area, I guess I'm stuck,” said Boakyi.

Above all, first responders said drivers would have to stay vigilant to get home safely.

“If you see emergency lighting, if you see the high-water signs that are flashing, those are simple messages, simple messages that could save a life,” said Calzada.