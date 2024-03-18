‘Please come back home': Family, Police search for missing man, Lexus SUV last seen in Prosper

There is an urgent search underway for a Lewisville man and his car last seen in the Prosper area.

Vishaal Makani, 25, has been missing since March 2, according to his family.

They are especially concerned because of his mental health struggles and because he purchased a gun one day before leaving his home in his 2013 Lexus RX.

The search for Makani has led police and his family to neighboring Collin County, specifically rural farmland where Prosper meets McKinney.

“We have gone on foot through these woods, we’ve done personal drones, professional help, DPS has also flown,” said sister Kashish Makani.

Kashish Makani and her husband flew in from New York to join her parents in their search for her brother, pleading for help from law enforcement officials and surrounding businesses and residents.

Vishaal, she says, has long struggled with depression, social anxiety, including constantly feeling ‘less than’ others.

The Texas A&M graduate has had trouble keeping jobs but was open to returning to rehabilitation before disappearing.

Makani’s mental health problems led to a voluntary stay at a mental hospital two years ago, according to family.

Lewisville police confirm Makani purchased a firearm just before leaving his home on his own.

In general, Texas law requires county and district clerks across the state to send information on court-ordered mental health hospitalizations to DPS. DPS is charged with sending those records to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Federally licensed dealers must check the system before they sell someone a firearm.

Makani’s family says the young man did not face a court-ordered hospitalization.

Asked why he would buy a gun, described as a .22 Kel-Tec, his sister says, “Maybe he was just tired of feeling this way.”

According to family, flock cameras spotted Makani’s 2013 Lexus RX with license plate DYN3373 in the Prosper, The Colony area.

Police confirm surveillance video from Gateway Church in Prosper located at 4331 Prosper Trail captured Makani’s SUV on March 2 at around 7:44 a.m.

Security personnel at the church told the family video showed the SUV along East Prosper Trail traveling past the intersection of North Custer Road and into McKinney.

It is likely Makani encountered a road closure ahead, but what isn’t known is where he went from there.

The family says they have not been allowed to view the surveillance video.

NBC 5 asked the church and police for the surveillance video but was told by Lewisville PD, "We are not allowed to give out the video because we signed a non-disclosure agreement with the church."

Police say outdated technology on board the Lexus has made it impossible for police to attempt to track its location, according to LPD.

“The church is the only hope that we have that could provide which direction his vehicle has gone,” she said. “Now the church has also said we need to go through police to get any video surveillance from them so we’re just trying to find something because all roads are closed, all doors are closing but we still need to find answers for my brother.”

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and a blue baseball cap. He is 6'2" and weighs 150 pounds.

The young man has lost a considerable amount of weight, according to family.

Makani insists her brother is not a threat to public safety.

Lewisville police say the case is being investigated as a missing person who could be suicidal.

Lewisville PD says DPS and Texas EquuSearch have scoured the area by air and on foot, but have not yielded any signs of the missing man.

According to LPD, a CLEAR Alert was never issued because the Missing Persons case was not filed within 72 hours of the person's disappearance, the 72-hour rule is a state requirement for the alert to be issued.

“He’s not a threat to others. He is a threat to himself,” said Makani.

The family believes their case is an example of what families with mentally ill loved ones face.

“It’s just been draining. One closed door after another,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we’ve stopped looking for him. We’re not going to stop. We just need the help of these agencies.”

The siblings’ parents are holding out hope he is alive.

“Vishaal, come back home. We all love you,” said mother Rehana Makani. “We’ve been searching for you day and night. We couldn’t sleep, we couldn’t eat all day, all night. We go to bushes, we go to jungle. We search everywhere.”

Anyone with information about Vishaal Makani or his car is urged to call Lewisville police.

The detective on this case has entered Makani’s information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NaMUS) so that if Makani is found outside of Texas, he can be identified.

Lewisville police are also working with Prosper police in the case.

One final plea from a worried sister: “Vishaal, we all love you. We’re here for you. Mom can’t live without you. Please, please come back home.”