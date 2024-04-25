WATCH LIVE: Medal of Honor motorcade escorts national heroes to annual Gainesville event

Hundreds of motorcycle riders are expected to take part Thursday in the massive annual motorcade escorting Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Gainesville.

The North Texas city hosts an annual event recognizing the national heroes with a parade, dinner, and other special events.

This year's motorcade is on Thursday, April 25, and is expected to leave the south side of the airport between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. From there the motorcade will travel about 60 miles to Gainesville along highways 183, 360, 114, and 121.

Historically, some parts of the highways and access points along Interstate 35W and Interstate 35E have been temporarily closed as agencies work to get the motorcade on the highway and headed toward Cooke County.

Citizens traveling along the motorcade route should be aware of traffic delays that are likely to occur.

The Medal of Honor recipients are often joined by hundreds of motorcycle riders, including the Patriot Guard Riders and members of law enforcement, many of whom began lining up near Amon Carter Boulevard and Texas 183 hours before the motorcade begins.

The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious military decoration in the United States and is the only one worn around the neck. It is awarded for valor in action against an enemy by the president, in the name of Congress, and has only been bestowed upon more than 3,500 people.

The National Medal of Honor Museum is currently under construction in Arlington, in the Entertainment District near the stadiums. The museum, which is dedicated to sharing the stories of the service members who received the honor, is expected to open in late 2024.