Nearly 200 Animals Seized in Balch Springs Published at 11:25 am on August 8, 2019 Published at 11:25 am on August 8, 2019 Balch Springs Police Department, Balch Springs Animal Control and City of Balch Springs Code Enforcement seized 176 animals from a residence in Balch Springs. 12 photos 1/12 SPCA of Texas 2/12 SPCA of Texas Various law enforcement agencies and the SPCA of Texas removed nearly 200 animals from a single home in Balch Springs. 3/12 SPCA of Texas In total, the 176 animals included: 111 hens, 31 roosters, 10 chicks, nine puppies, seven pheasants, six dogs, one peacock and one kitten. 4/12 Two of the dogs and the litter of puppies were found in an area filled with feces and garage. The remaining dogs were found in pens, separated into male and female pairs. The one kitten was roaming freely on the property. 5/12 SPCA of Texas The birds were found in various pens and coops, placed in narrow, winding rows behind the residence. 6/12 According to officials, none of the animals had access to adequate water, and only some had food or shelter. The animals appeared to be suffering from several medical issues, including overheating, dehydration, open wounds and missing feathers. 7/12 SPCA of Texas The animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a custody hearing takes place. 8/12 SPCA of Texas On July 30, Balch Springs Animal Services responded to an odor complaint at the residence in question. During the visit, cockfighting paraphernalia was plainly visible to Animal Control Officers, who contacted the Balch Springs Police Department. 9/12 SPCA of Texas Balch Springs Police Department then contacted the SPCA of Texas for assistance with the case. The SPCA of Texas' investigator, according to officials, observed cockfighting paraphernalia, including short knives known as "slashers," wax string, leather straps, transport boxes and sparring muffs. 10/12 With this evidence, law enforcement was able to obtain a seizure warrant for the residence on August 2. 11/12 SPCA of Texas Officials said that criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case. Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine. 12/12 SPCA of Texas To help support the SPCA of Texas and its efforts to help abused, neglected and homeless animals and to support the SPCA of Texas' other programs and services, please visit their website: www.spca.org 0 More Photo Galleries General Motors New Chevy Tahoe and Suburban New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season