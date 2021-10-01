DFW International Airport

Late for Flight, DFW Passenger Arrested, Accused of Reporting Fake Bomb Threat

Charge against airline passenger is a state jail felony

By Scott Gordon

Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

A DFW Airport passenger was arrested after he called in a bomb threat when he was four minutes late for his flight, police say.

Preetham Muscr, 30, of North Richland Hills, was booked into jail Saturday and released Monday on a charge of false alarm or report, a state jail felony.

DFW Airport police received a 911 call about 9:30 a.m. Saturday reporting a bomb threat on an aircraft at gate E11, according to a court document.

Preetham told officers an unknown person told him there was a bomb on the plane but then backtracked and said he may have “imagined what he heard,” police said.

He then admitted he made up the threat because he had missed his flight, according to a search warrant for his phone.

Investigators obtained the warrant to confirm he was the one who called 911.

Preetham could not be reached for comment and an attorney for him was not listed in court records.

