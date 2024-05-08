It's almost Mother's Day!

On May 12, people across the U.S. will join to celebrate mothers.

If you're looking for a spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to take Mom, we've got you covered.

KONA GRILL

Celebrate Mother's Day at Kona Grill with their Roses & Rosé brunch and dinner. Their menu features $7.99 rosé by the glass, prime rib surf and turf, lemon sponge cake and more. Every Mom who visits will also receive a rose.

Kona Grill has locations in both Dallas and Plano. Find out more and book a reservation here.

JASON'S DELI

Jason's Deli is offering a free dessert with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is available for "Deli Dollars" members on May 12 only. You can become a member by downloading their app and creating an account.

AUNTIE ANNE'S

Celebrate Mother's Day with pretzels! Auntie Anne's is offering a $5 reward when you buy $25 in gift cards online. The offer is available online now through June 23.

GRAND LUX CAFE

You can get a bonus $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card at Grand Lux Cafe. The deal is available now through Mother's Day, May 12. The bonus card is redeemable from May 13 to June 5.

LE MARGOT

Treat Mom to a French brunch at Le Margot in Fort Worth. They are offering a 3-course pre-fixed Mother’s Day brunch menu. Brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make reservations here.

ELM & GOOD

Head to Elm & Good for their Bubbles & Boquet's Mother's Day brunch. There will be live music, food and photo opportunities. The menu includes the Dutch Baby Pancake, Crab Cake Benedict, Salmon Waffles and more. There will also be build-your-own bouquets and a special gift for Mom to take home.

Brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is located in Deep Ellum and they encourage reservations.

OPEN PALETTE IN SHERATON DALLAS

Celebrate Mom with a brunch buffet at Open Palette in Sheraton Dallas. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet costs $68 per adult and $25 for children.

You can make reservations here.

THE RITZ-CARLTON LAS COLINAS

Head to the Ritz-Carlton in Las Colinas for a Paris-themed Mother's Day brunch. There will be a build-your-own crepe station, charcuterie board and more.

Tickets are $150 and can be found here.

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL DALLAS

On May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to Punch Bowl Social for a Mother's Day "Brunch and Bubbles." There will be $3 mimosas and live jazz music.

SAINT ROCCO'S

Saint Rocco's is hosting a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will have a carving station, omelet station, waffle station and more. Single brunch tickets are $45 and brunch for two is $80. You can find tickets here.

HEIRLOOM KITCHEN AT HILTON ROCKWALL LAKEFRONT

Take Mom to a Mother's Day brunch at Heirloom Kitchen in Hilton Rockwall Lakefront. Prices are $90 for adults and $24 for children. You can get tickets here.

GOAT YOGA AT WESTIN IRVING CONVENTION CENTER

The Westin Irving Convention Center is hosting Mother's Day Goat Yoga. The "Goga" will be May 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can find tickets here. The center will also be offering brunch following the goat yoga.