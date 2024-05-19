Tow truck driver attacked while attempting to tow vehicle

Plano Police received several calls Friday night about a disturbance in a parking garage at the Legacy Village Apartments on Hansell Road.

Reports said someone could be heard yelling "put the gun down" and a gunshot fired, Plano Police said.

A tow truck driver had hooked up a car with papers to tow the vehicle. The owner of the car and their son came out to where the car was parked and hit the tow trucker driver in the head three times with a bar, according to a report from Plano Police.

The driver pulled out a gun and fired a shot that lodged into a tire, no injuries were reported from the gunshot. The driver's son was the person yelling to put the gun down, according to the report.

Michael Guevarra, 19, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the tow truck driver was released, according to Plano Police.