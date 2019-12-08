Woman Killed In Fort Worth Crash, 4 Others Injured: Police

A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night that was caused by a suspected drunken driver, Fort Worth police say.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash about 5:45 p.m. at Mitchell Boulevard and South Beach Street. When the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to leave the scene, he struck another vehicle, police said.
Medical personnel pronounced one of the passengers in the third vehicle dead at the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Sharon Haley of Fort Worth.
Four additional people were taken to local hospitals with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Juan Fernando Gonzalez Medina, 36, of Fort Worth faces a charge of intoxicated manslaughter, according to police records.