Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander, shot and killed in an incident Tuesday at a Home Depot store, is being remembered by those who knew him as a man who was funny, kind and committed to helping others.



Officer Crystal Almeida, Santander's partner, and store security guard Scott Painter are fighting to recover from their critical wounds.



Outside the Dallas Police Department’s Northeast substation, where Santander has worked the last three years, a squad now sits on the grass gathering flowers and mementos from neighbors and fellow police officers.



A public candlelight vigil was planned for Thursday evening at the DPD Northeast Substation. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the candlelight vigil begins at 7:30 p.m.